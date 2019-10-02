(Greenville, SC) FOX Carolina - Most people know that a prenuptial agreement helps to protect personal assets in case of a divorce but there’s a different kind of prenup gaining in popularity. Some couples are drafting up a baby prenup to plan for parenthood. It’s not a legally binding document but some believe a baby prenup is a helpful tool for couples to figure out their game plan for separating duties and setting expectations.
Licensed professional counselor Susannah Baldwin tells FOX Carolina baby prenup discussions are worth having. She says, “This is not about me assigning my partner the stuff to be done. It’s about us sitting down together and coming up with what do we value, who’s going to do it or is anybody going to do it? Maybe we’re not going to do it at all because some things you might have to let go.”
Baldwin says it’s important to make sure both parties are paying attention to their own self care and maintaining relationships. If you want to draft up your own baby prenup, there’s no universal list of tasks because every couple has a different balancing act to manage. She says just remember to be flexible and realize that the duties go well beyond diaper changes, bathtime and bottle washing.
“Who plans date night, who grocery shops, who’s going to make sure we have a quiet evening at home, who’s going to invite the friends over? We still need all that. It’s just going to change,” adds Baldwin.
