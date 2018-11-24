HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A new mom tried to have Thanksgiving dinner with her family Thursday night in Hendersonville when her new baby started to choke.
Hannah Jarvis tried feeding her 7-month-old daughter some mashed potatoes when the baby started to choke and gag. The family said then they panicked, and a quick-thinking waitress called out in the restaurant for anyone who could help the baby.
A bystander named Deborah Rouse intervened and started performing the Heimlich maneuver on the baby, according to witnesses. Deborah delivered several blows to the child's back, dislodging the food, and allowing the child to breathe again.
Hannah said she did not get the Deborah's contact information, but she knew her name and wanted to thank her and acknowledge her for what she did.
She got the chance to meet Deborah and properly thank her for saving her daughter. Hannah says that Deborah is an angel who simply swept in at the right time and in the right place.
"I cannot say thank you enough to her. She’s just somebody I will always, always look upon as a guardian angel really," said Hannah. "I cried so much because I couldn’t imagine losing her. I honestly don’t know who I'd be without my daughter and honestly she’s just the biggest blessing in my life. And she (Debroah) saved her for me."
