HILTON HEAD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Hatchlings of the most endangered sea turtle species in the world made their way into the ocean Thursday morning after hatching on a South Carolina beach.
The Town of Hilton Head Island posted photos of baby Kemps Ridley sea turtles treading into the surf on Facebook.
The Kemps Ridley’s nest was the first of its kind recorded on Hilton Head Island and only the fourth ever recorded in South Carolina, the post stated.
According to conserveturtles.org, Kemps Ridley turtles are the most endangered of all sea turtles.
MORE NEWS - Whoa! A massive 13-foot shark was spotted right off Florida beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.