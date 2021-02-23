ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials will the South Carolina Department of Social Services said AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson accepted an infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law, The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act on Saturday.
The baby girl was born on February 20, 2021 and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Anderson County DSS took custody of the child. The law provides a safe, legal option to abandonment for babies up to 60 days old.
DSS said a permanency planning hearing will be held virtually on March 25 at 3 p.m. For more information on the hearing, contact the Anderson County Courthouse at 864-260-4037.
