POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County District Attorney’s Office said a babysitter is headed to prison for molesting two young children.
James Dean Huff of Mill Spring pleaded guilty to three counts of first degree statutory sex offense for molesting 2 children in 2017.
District Attorney Greg Newman said Huff admitted to investigators that he made illegal sexual contact with the 5 and 7-year-old victims, who he had babysat at various times.
The judge sentenced Huff to 19 years and 5 months in prison. He must serve at least 12 years before he is eligible for release.
