GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Summer vacation is winding down as area school districts prepare for a new school year.
Below is a list of start dates for the 2019-2020 school year by county and district.
UPSTATE, SC COUNTIES
AUGUST 19
- All Anderson County districts
- All Spartanburg County districts
- Cherokee County
- Union County
- Oconee County
- Laurens 55 & 56
- Greenwood 50, 51, & 52
AUGUST 20
- Greenville County
- Pickens County
- Abbeville County
MOUNTAIN COUNTIES
AUGUST 12
- Jackson: Blue Ridge
AUGUST 19
- Graham County
- Swain County
- Jackson: Smoky mtn
- Haywood County
- Madison County
- Buncombe County
- Yancey County
- Mitchell County
AUGUST 21
- Transylvania County
AUGUST 26
- Macon County
- Henderson County
- Polk County
- Rutherford County
- McDowell County
GEORGIA COUNTIES
AUGUST 1
- Stephens County
- Hart County
AUGUST 7
- Elbert County
AUGUST 9
- Franklin County
Below is a list of school calendars by district.
UPSTATE SCHOOL DISTRICTS
- Greenville County Schools
- Pickens County
- Oconee County
- Cherokee County
- Union County
- Spartanburg 1
- Spartanburg 2
- Spartanburg 3
- Spartanburg 4
- Spartanburg 5
- Spartanburg 6
- Spartanburg 7
- Abbeville County
- Anderson 1
- Anderson 2
- Anderson 3
- Anderson 4
- Anderson 5
- Laurens 55
- Laurens 56
- Greenwood 50
- Greenwood 51
- Greenwood 52
MOUNTAIN COUNTIES
Mitchell County (Elementary / Middle calendar)
Mitchell County (High school calendar)
