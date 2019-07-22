School supplies

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Summer vacation is winding down as area school districts prepare for a new school year.

Below is a list of start dates for the 2019-2020 school year by county and district.

UPSTATE, SC COUNTIES

AUGUST 19

  • All Anderson County districts
  • All Spartanburg County districts
  • Cherokee County
  • Union County
  • Oconee County
  • Laurens 55 & 56
  • Greenwood 50, 51, & 52

AUGUST 20

  • Greenville County
  • Pickens County
  • Abbeville County

MOUNTAIN COUNTIES

AUGUST 12

  • Jackson: Blue Ridge

AUGUST 19

  • Graham County
  • Swain County
  • Jackson: Smoky mtn
  • Haywood County
  • Madison County
  • Buncombe County
  • Yancey County
  • Mitchell County

AUGUST 21

  • Transylvania County

AUGUST 26

  • Macon County
  • Henderson County
  • Polk County
  • Rutherford County
  • McDowell County

GEORGIA COUNTIES

AUGUST 1

  • Stephens County
  • Hart County

AUGUST 7

  • Elbert County

AUGUST 9

  • Franklin County

Below is a list of school calendars by district.

UPSTATE SCHOOL DISTRICTS

MOUNTAIN COUNTIES

Jackson County: Blue Ridge

Graham County

Swain County

Jackson: Smoky Mtn

Haywood County

Madison County

Buncombe County

Yancey County

Mitchell County (Elementary / Middle calendar) 

Mitchell County (High school calendar)

Transylvania County

Macon County (Franklin Area)

Macon County (MEC)

Macon County (Highlands)

Macon County (Nantahala)

Henderson County

Polk County

Rutherford County

McDowell County

