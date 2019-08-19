Parents get ready for children to head back to Greenville County schools

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Higginbotham family is getting in their last moments of summer break before the school bell rings.
"I just want him to love it and learn," Nikki Higginbotham said.
Her son is going to sixth grade at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.
"I was very excited because they just rebuilt his school not too long ago. I went there as a kid," she said.
This means a new schedule, tablets for classrooms, and fewer text books.
"I love it, I feel really good talking to all the teachers there," Higginbotham said.
With new students comes more traffic, buses, and longer car lines.
"I do have to have the tag to hang on my rear view mirror to drop him off," Carrie Putnam said.
She will drop off her five-year-old who has an assigned number that matches the car tag.
"I think it's a good idea, I do, the bus tagging especially." Putnam said.
It's one process Beth Brotherton, director of communications with the Greenville County School District wants parents to remember, especially if they have K4 -first graders who ride the bus.
"You need to have someone at the bus stop for pickup who has that matching number just like you would with a car rider.
If you're not there waiting at the bus stop for your kindergarten or your first grader with that matching tag the driver is not allowed to let that child of the bus," Brotherton said.
So, she's asking for patience and awareness.
"Just be aware of your surroundings both driving in and being aware of those school zones that are now back in force more children out and just a greater volume of traffic," she said.
