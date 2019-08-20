Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the American Red Cross responded to a home in Seneca to help a family recovering from storm damage.
According to the American Red Cross, a family of two adults and eight children living on Hill Top Drive were in need of help following the storm.
The Red Cross is assisting by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
We're told the Seneca City Fire Department responded to the home to assess the damage.
According to the fire department's facebook page, Monday's storms kept every engine company in the city busy.
If you're interested in helping others after a disaster, you can donate to the Red Cross by clicking here, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
