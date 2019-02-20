GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Just the idea of Drag Queen Story Hour started stirring up controversy weeks ago, and when the day finally came, there was a sea of people with protesters right across from supporters.
However, the controversy is still stirring, and lawmakers are proposing new legislation to require all libraries in the state to report their finances to the state.
"I think the issue of what's age appropriate and what's not comes into play here because when you look at what is done, they went to the local drag, gay bar and they brought four adult entertainers to actually read the books," said House representative Garry Smith.
A group of lawmakers backing the bill said they didn't like it from the beginning, but the director for the state library system said that's what libraries are all about: providing a space for all groups.
"It's great when a librarian understands their community and can have meetings and activities for all groups in the community not just a special group, not just a group that looks like a certain way but they can represent everyone regardless of whether you personally agree with them or not,” said Leesa Aiken, the director of the South Carolina State Library. “That's irrelevant."
Aiken is very uncomfortable with this new proposed bill which would allow the state to regulate what's happening in all public library facilities.
However, lawmakers have a different perspective on it.
"It's not right to try and spend all these tax payer’s dollars that's age inappropriate it's just not the right thing that we need to do for our community,” said representative Mike Burns. “It's not the norms that we hold and we intend to try and do something about it."
The bill would require libraries that receive state aid to send in quarterly reports with a list of the library’s activities. If they don't they would have to send back the money and it would be put in the state's general fund. For Greenville county it amounts to more than $780,000.
Aiken however, said she doesn't see it passing. She calls the idea inappropriate saying it's a violation of rights.
"It's discriminatory and it's censorship, so I think in America everything that we stand for goes against those things. I don't see how this is going to pass because the library is for everyone regardless of whether you agree with what a group is there to talk about. It's for everyone," Aiken said.
Representative Smith said there are gaps and exceptions in freedom of speech laws and he believes they could get this passed. The group of lawmakers supporting the bill said there are two main issues they have: that they believe the event was out of line for children that young, and the amount of money the rally cost tax payers.
"Coming in here from out of state and preying on the most vulnerable 3-8-year old’s is a big issue then causing us county and state to spend upwards of $50,000 it's just unbelievable that we'd get ourselves into a position to do that,” Burns said.
They believe the bill will keep that from happening again, but the library system said it's wrong to deny anyone public space. Aiken said it shouldn't matter whether you personally agree with a group or not.
"It goes against everything that we fundamentally stand for, freedom of speech, the right to assembly, freedom of expression,” Aiken said. “I honestly cannot give you an idea of how that would even be implemented because it goes against the core of the library."
The bill was tabled in committee but is expecting to come back up for debate during budget week. We did reach out to the Greenville County Library System, but they did not wish to comment.
