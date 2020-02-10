Grammys 2019: Lady Gaga is already a winner

The Backstreet Boys are seen on the red carpet of the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

 Francis Specker/CBS

Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Backstreet Boys will be in Charlotte this September! 

The group will bring the second leg of their North American tour to the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC on September 22.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, but fan club pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday February 11 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.

More news: Police identify victim killed in Asheville Apartments shooting; homicide investigation continues

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.