President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bahrain is the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his administration to fully integrate the Jewish state into the Middle East.

Trump announced the agreement on Friday — the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

He'll host a White House ceremony next week to mark the establishment of full relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The Israel-UAE agreement was announced on August 13 and has been followed by several significant steps, including the first commercial flight between the two countries just two weeks ago.

