WASHINGTON (AP) — Bahrain is the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his administration to fully integrate the Jewish state into the Middle East.
Trump announced the agreement on Friday — the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.
He'll host a White House ceremony next week to mark the establishment of full relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
The Israel-UAE agreement was announced on August 13 and has been followed by several significant steps, including the first commercial flight between the two countries just two weeks ago.
