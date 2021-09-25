ANDERSON (FOX Carolina)- Residents came out to Wren Park on Saturday for a balloon release to celebrate the life of Lt. Ethan Kaskin, an Anderson Police officer who sadly passed away following a vehicle crash in 2020.
We covered the events following Lt. Kaskin's death in 2020.
Previously: Anderson Police Sergeant Ethan Kaskin promoted to Detective Lt. as he is laid to rest
Here are some pictures from this morning's memorial.
