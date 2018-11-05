GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Several Upstate counties and municipalities will have questions on their ballots Tuesday regarding alcohol sales.
Many of the questions and referendums are asking about temporary alcohol sales permits, only valid for 24-hours or less, for special events and festivals.
Below is a list of those alcohol-related questions and referendums.
Greenwood County:
“Shall the Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in this county for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the sale of beer and wine at permitted off-premises locations without regard to the days or hours of sales?”
Upon a favorable vote of “yes” to the aforesaid question by a majority of the qualified electors voting in the aforesaid referendum, the South Carolina Department of Revenue shall be authorized to issue temporary permits as described hereinabove.
Upon an unfavorable vote of “no” to the aforesaid question by a majority of the qualified electors voting in the aforesaid referendum, a referendum for the purpose described hereinabove shall not be held for forty-eight (48) months after November 6, 2018.
City of Abbeville:
(a) 'Shall the South Carolina Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in this (county) (municipality) for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the possession, sale, and consumption of alcoholic liquors by the drink to bona fide nonprofit organizations and business establishments otherwise authorized to be licensed for consumption-on-premises sales?'
Yes-----
No------
(b) 'Shall the Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in this (county) (municipality) for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the sale of beer and wine at permitted off-premises locations without regard to the days or hours of sales?'.
Yes-----
No------
Anderson County:
Alcohol Sales on-premises question:
Shall the South Carolina Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in this county for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the possession, sale, and consumption
of alcohol liquors by the drink to bona fide nonprofit organizations and business establishments otherwise authorized to be licensed for consumption-on-premises sales?
Alcohol Sales off-premises question:
Shall the Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in this county for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the sale of beer and wine at permitted off-premises locations without regard to the days or hours of sales?
City of Clemson:
City of Clemson Beer and Wine Sales Referendum:
Shall the South Carolina Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in the City of Clemson for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the possession, sale, and consumption of alcoholic liquors by the drink to bona fide_ nonprofit organizations and business establishments authorized to be licensed for consumption-on-premises sales and to allow the sale of beer and wine at permitted off-premises locations without regard to the days or hours of sales?
Town of Norris:
Town of Norris Alcohol Sale Referendum:
“Shall the South Carolina Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in the Town of Norris for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the possession, sale, and consumption of alcoholic liquors by the drink to bonafide nonprofit organizations and business establishments authorized to be licensed for consumption-on-premises sales and to allow the sale of beer and wine at permitted off-premises locations without regard to the days or hours of sales?”
City of Laurens:
