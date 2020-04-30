Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bank of America has awarded $145,000 to Converse in support of the college’s new data analytics program.
According to the college, the funds will be used to design a space that encourages classroom participation and active problem solving. In addition, the space will have interactive platforms linked together so instructors and students can share their work in real time with one another.
“Bank of America’s investment in Converse provides exceptional opportunities for our students and faculty in the field of data analytics,” said Krista L. Newkirk, Converse president. “And in turn, Converse will continue to develop graduates who understand not just data science, but the practical application of these principles to their chosen field. The funding from Bank of America will help us continue our growth in our faculty, facilities, and research initiatives – all of which are paramount to successful outcomes in the classroom.”
Over the past two years, Converse has added three faculty members who will provide instruction within the institution’s interdisciplinary data science minor that will launch in fall 2020.
The data science minor, housed in the Department of Mathematics & Computer Science, will consist of courses that provide fundamental skills in processing, analyzing, and inferring meaning from data sets.
Converse says Bank of America's investment into the data analytics laboratory will further develop student's skills in project management, critical thinking and problem solving, and open opportunities across industries in data management, data consulting, and consumer and market knowledge management, business analytics and healthcare informatics.
For more information on the data science minor at Converse, click here.
