Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, Bank of America Fall for Greenville officials gathered to announce the festivities planned for this year's events.
According to event organizers, this year's festival, presented by Pepsi, will kick off Thursday night October 10 with a free concert at the new location on Main Street and Augusta Street.
The free pre-event concert will feature country musicians the James Radford Band at 7 p.m. and Austin, Texas-based country band Reckless Kelly from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the CPI Security Stage.
The festival will run October 11-13 with live music spread over six stages, including free concerts from 71 popular national and local entertainers, culinary demonstrations, interactive mobile displays and children's activities that span almost one mile of even space from North Street to Augusta Street.
Also on hand will be 47 different restaurants, each offering their own signature tastes. In total, over 250 unique menu offerings will be available during the three day festival.
Additional highlights of the weekend include:
- The Challenge Butter Culinary Stage featuring the culinary talents of local chefs, including Table 301, Oak & Honey and UP on the Roof.
- Brewery 85 FFG Festbier, a signature brew for the festival.
- Total Wine Tasting Experience featuring a large variety of wines to sample. The area will be staffed with beverage professionals to assist festival-goers in finding wines to fit personal taste preferences.
- The Carolina Ale House Beer Garden serving up an assortment of over 50 craft beers. Souvenir sample cups will be available for purchase for those looking to enjoy smaller portions of beer offerings.
Festival taste tickets can be pre-purchased online through October 9 and in-person at Table 301 Catering & Kitchen, 22 E. Court Street. Tickets are $5 for a sheet of 10 and can be used throughout the festival weekend to purchase festival food and beverages, merchandise and rides in the Shipt Kids’ Area. Festival-goers who pre-purchase $50 worth of tickets (10 sheets) will receive one free sheet of tickets.
No refunds will be given for pre-purchased sales. Festival-goers can can click here to customize their schedules for the weekend.
More news: Deputies: Man who went missing near Simpsonville was found safe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.