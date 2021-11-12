FILE - Former White House strategist Steve Bannon poses prior to an interview with The Associated Press, in Paris, May 27, 2019. Bannon, a longtime ally to former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)