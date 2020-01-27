Bar Louie files for bankruptcy and closes one-third of its restaurants

Bar Louie, a restaurant chain known for its cocktails and burgers, has filed for bankruptcy and closed dozens of locations.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bar Louie's Greenville restaurant shut down over the weekend.

On Sunday, the restaurant announced the closure on its Facebook page:

To our loyal guests, our last day of business was January 25th, 2020. Please go to www.barlouie.com/locations to find the Bar Louie nearest to you.

Thanks for the memories!

-Louie

The restaurant was located off Woodruff Road in the Shoppes at Plaza Green.

On Monday, Bar Louie announced that it had filed for bankruptcy and closed about one third of its restaurants nationwide.

