GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bar Louie's Greenville restaurant shut down over the weekend.
On Sunday, the restaurant announced the closure on its Facebook page:
To our loyal guests, our last day of business was January 25th, 2020. Please go to www.barlouie.com/locations to find the Bar Louie nearest to you.
Thanks for the memories!
-Louie
The restaurant was located off Woodruff Road in the Shoppes at Plaza Green.
On Monday, Bar Louie announced that it had filed for bankruptcy and closed about one third of its restaurants nationwide.
