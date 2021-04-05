GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The award-winning Southwestern Grille and Cantina Barberitos said two new Upstate locations will open soon.
Barberitos will open two locations one in Greenville and the other in Taylors.
The Greenville Barberitos will open on Tuesday, April 6 on 401 East Stone Avenue. The Taylors Barberitos will open the week of April 12 on 2801 Wade Hampton Blvd.
The first Barberitos to the area opened in 2018 and is located on 27 S. Pleasantburg Drive.
Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. Many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, ground turkey, pork, tofu, rice and beans.
