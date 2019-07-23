Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Specialty coffee and smoothie shop Barista Alley is set to open a second location in Greer this week.
The company says after having a location at Greer Station for the last two years, their next location will be opening on July 26 in the Lake Walk Tiny Home Community located of Highway 101.
The new location, called Barista Tiny boasts the slogan, "Specialty Coffee Done Small".
We're told the new location will feature a drive-thru as well as a large outdoor space with a green area, fire pit, lawn games, playground and land for food trucks to visit during peak hours.
Barista Tiny is located at 301 N. Highway 101. The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, July 26. The coffee shop’s summer hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
