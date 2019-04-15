HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - As severe weather rolled through our area, two properties in Hart County, GA will have to pick up some pieces from the storm.
Hart County emergency management director Terrell Partain tells FOX Carolina the roof of a barn on Jud Cole Road war torn off by high winds and thrown onto a neighbor's property. He says the damage appeared to be caused by straight-line winds, but he says he has asked the National Weather Service to confirm that Monday morning.
In addition to the barn roof, Partain says the neighbor who had the roof blown onto their property also suffered damage.
We're told firefighters from Hart County Station 5 responded to check on the damage. We were not informed of any injuries.
