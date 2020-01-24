Barricades surround sinkhole in Greer

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) When there is heavy, steady rain, roads get slick and some may even start to buckle or crack.
“I’ve lived in Greenville County all my life, but here 32 years," Jeff Harvey said.
He lives in the Blue Ridge- Greer area of the Upstate and has seen several sinkholes in the area. The latest one is just of West Wade Hampton Boulevard.
“They said (it's) 30-40 feet," Harvey said.
He says another sinkhole happened in this area of West Wade Hampton before at Little Caesars Pizza near Pizza Hut and McDonald's.
“The infrastructure’s old it’s going to happen and they really don’t know when it’s going to happen until it does," He said.
Now, the area near the sinkhole is blocked off so cars and customers won't go near it.
“Sink holes can develop from a waterline bursting as well. It might not necessarily be a storm drain pipe," Steve Grant said.
He's the director of public services in Greer. He says in general, sinkholes form when pipes overflow with water and when there's a problem with joints in the pipe.
“When it’s flowing full like that and the water is basically pressurizing the pipe, it sucks dirt in from around the pipe and then overtime if it sucks enough dirt in, it will reach all the way to the top and create a sink hole," he said.
Sinkholes are caused by a form of underground erosion.
The cracking would be the first signs- that’s kind of your warning sign something’s going on beneath the surface that you can’t really see yet," Grant said.
Therefore, if you see a problem, don't go near one.
“I go around it," Harvey said.
