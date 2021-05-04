GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After more than a year off, today is opening day for baseball in the Upstate.
The Greenville Drive is hosting its season opener at Flour Field on Tuesday.
Officials say the season will open with 40 to 50 percent capacity and that could possibly change throughout the season. Digital ticketing is also encouraged this season.
Consistent with Major League Baseball protocols, all fans 2 years old and older are required to wear a mask or facial covering at the time of entry and at all times with the exception of eating/drinking in your seat.
The first pitch of the game, which opens a six-day homestead against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Gates open to the public at 6:05 p.m.
