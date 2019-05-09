ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – SLED is investigating after an 11-year-old boy passed away in Abbeville Wednesday night.
Family members said Matthias Elam passed away at his home.
A moment of silence and balloon release took place on the baseball field at Dixie Youth Complex before Matthias’ team played Thursday night.
The team hung a photo of Matthias snapped during Tuesday night’s game on the fence.
Matthias wore jersey number 9 when he played baseball.
Abbeville County Coroner said SLED investigates all cases involving child deaths in a home but the death was not suspicious.
