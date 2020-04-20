GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The founder of Bass Pro Shops is donating thousands of masks to a Greenville Hospital, according to a news release from the company, which also owns Cabela’s.
The company said Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris is donating one million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks to healthcare workers and first responders across the U.S.
Bass Pro is sending 6,000 masks to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s has teamed up with longstanding partner Convoy of Hope, who will begin to distribute the masks locally next week.
MORE NEWS - Several types of stores allowed to reopen in South Carolina, still no word on schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.