Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Bath and Body works announced they would be closing stores during the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to the company, associates who are at home during this time will continue to be paid as a sign of appreciation for all they've done.
The company also says the closure will allow them to prioritize inventory to their online stores so that customers can safely shop from home.
CEO Andres Meslow said, "I've never been prouder of how our team has stepped up to take care of each other and our customers."
His full statement about the closure can be read here.
The company says the decision to temporarily close will affect all stores in the U.S. and Canada.
