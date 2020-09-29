HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Dark Knight is heading to Hendersonville. Heroes 4 Higher (H4H) is holding a rally in Hendersonville North Carolina on Saturday, according to a news release from Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
H4H is partnering with West Virginia Batman and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office for a charity softball tournament and a "HOPE INJECTION" Batmobile experience for Jax Warren, who is currently battling cancer. The visit will also aim to uplift the community after the loss of Officer Ryan Hendrix.
The schedule details for the event are as follows:
- Friday Oct 2nd Batman arrives and will be staying at Mountain Inn & Suites, Flat Rock, N.C.
- Saturday Oct 3rd:
- (10am-10:45am) Batman will meet Jax at the hotel for personal meeting & ride; Media is invited.
- (10:45am-11:00am) Jax rides with police escort & motorcade with Batman in Batmobile to the softball game where Batman will share a message with the community & then play a softball game with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
