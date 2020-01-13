NEW ORLEANS, LA (FOX Carolina) - The battle of Tigers for the National Championship is officially underway in the Superdome tonight.
PHOTOS: Tigers clash at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in National Championship game
The Clemson Tigers and the Louisiana State Tigers, both 14-0, are meeting for the fourth time ever with the biggest prize in college football on the line.
FIRST QUARTER
Clemson received the opening kick to start the game but couldn't make it to the end zone until the middle of the first quarter when quarterback Trevor Lawrence carried in a short rushing touchdown.
A few minutes later, LSU's quarterback sent a 52-yard pass to Ja' Marr Chase for a touchdown to even up the score.
SECOND QUARTER
Clemson's kicker BT Potter hit a 52-yard field goal to put the team back on top early in the second quarter.
Clemson would also be the next on the scoreboard when wide receiver Tee Higgins ran 36 yards into the end zone.
LSU's quarterback Joe Burrow rushed for a touchdown with a little less than ten minutes left in the half, reducing Clemson's lead to 3.
Five minutes later Burrow completed a pass to Chase for a touchdown to put LSU on top.
LSU would end up with an 11 point to end the half after Burrow made an effortless 6-yardpass to Thaddeus Moss in the end zone after a major run of his own.
LSU leads 28-17 at the half.
During the first half, Clemson's Travis Etienne became the school's all-time leading rusher when he passed the previous record of 3,966 yards.
THIRD QUARTER
Entienne found his way into the end zone to start the quarter with Lawrence finding Amari Rodgers for a two-point conversion after, bringing Clemson three points away from reclaiming the lead.
