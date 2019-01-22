Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday BB&T Fall for Greenville announced that for the second consecutive year, festival proceeds will be going to 12 local nonprofit organizations.
Board members with BB&T Fall for Greenville presented a check for $46,500 to the nonprofits and recognized the efforts of those organizations and their commitment to substantial volunteer hours during the three-day event.
The charities included:
- Aloft Greenville Downtown on behalf of Lucky Pup Rescue SC
- Boy Scout Troop 260
- Boy Scout Troop 266
- Furman University on behalf of Heller Service Corps
- Girl Scout Troop 1763
- Greenville Chinese Cultural Association
- Harvest Hope Food Bank
- Newcomers of Greater Greenville on behalf of Ronald McDonald House
- Red Shoe Society on behalf of Ronald McDonald House
- ScanSource Charitable Foundation on behalf of Safe Harbor
- Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing on behalf of March of Dimes
- Vocal Matrix Chorus
For the past 15 years, BB&T Fall for Greenville has donated over $650,000 to more than 30 nonprofit organizations.
One again this year, the festival will expand its community giving through a grant program initiative called Fall for Giving. The program will disperse grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 to nonprofit organizations involved in the areas of culinary food, cultural diversity, family and music.
Fall for Giving grant applications will be accepted beginning January 22 through March 1. Nonprofit organizations that are interested in applying can go here.
