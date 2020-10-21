GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Henry's Smokehouse announced on Facebook Wednesday a plan to help the family of fallen Greenville County deputy, Sgt. Conley Jumper.
Jumper passed away on Tuesday after a traffic stop resulted in a scuffle with a suspect and a chain reaction of crashes along I-85.
Henry's, which operates three locations, two in Greenville and one in Simpsonville, was initially planning to donate 60 percent of their sales next Friday (Oct. 30) to the fallen deputy's family, and are seeking sponsors to be able to donate 100 percent of sales proceeds to the family.
Below is the full statement from the restaurant:
Ladies and gentlemen, we at Henry’s Smokehouse have always been large supporters of the community and our law enforcement.
Yesterday the Greenville County Sheriff's office lost a good man. Master Deputy Conley Jumper leaves behind and wife and daughter. We want to help doing what we do best. In the past, we have put together a large fundraiser. In this day and age of Covid, that would be irresponsible of us. So we’re doing this instead, next Friday, 10/30/2020 a minimum a 60% of sales for all three stores will be donated to the family. Because of Covid, this year has been tough we are looking for sponsorships to help us obtain our goal. Thanks to Steve White Volkswagen, IronHorse law firm, and Chris King Law firm we are 2/3’s of our way to our goal of 100% of all sales to the family. If you or your company wish to help, please DM me and we will be glad to discuss it.
We need a bit of light in this darkness. They need a bit of light in this darkness that 2020 has become. Help us, help them.
Thank you.
Later, the Facebook post was updated to indicate that 100% of all sales Oct. 30 would be donated since Henry's Smokehouse hit their sponsorship goal.
