ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Buncombe County District Attorney's office says a man was sentenced after pleading guilty to the rape of a child.
The District Attorney's Office says Samuel Enrique Arias was sentenced in Buncombe County Superior Court by Judge Karen Eady-Williams of Mecklenburg County.
According to the District Attorney's Office, Arias plead guilty to attempted statutory rape of a child by an adult and will serve an active sentence of 125- 210 months. The Office says the victim was under the age of 13.
Between September 2013 and September 2016 the victim's mother dated Arias' son, according to the District Attorney's Office. They say on the offense date, the victim attended a family social event, and after the victim together with members of her family walked to the defendants' sons' apartment.
According to the District Attorney's Office, the victim later entered a room within the apartment to sleep. The Office says while the victim was sleeping, Arias climbed on top of the victim and attempted to have vaginal intercourse with her.
The Office says Arias will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years and will receive sex offender treatment while in prison.
The Office mentions that Arias had previously been convicted in Federal Court for illegal reentry of a deported alien. They say he will be deported after service of the sentence imposed today.
