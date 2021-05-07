GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office (BCPO) in New Jersey announced on Friday that a suspect wanted for murder was arrested in Greenville, SC
BCPO officials say the suspect, Nicholas Wahl, was charged with; Murder (First Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree), and Aggravated Assault (Fourth Degree).
According to BCPO officials, Wahl is accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old victim and accidently shooting a 10-year-old in the foot. They add that charges against Wahl were filed within 24-hours, but Wahl had already fled to South Carolina.
Wahl was arrested on May5 by the United State Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was located inside an apartment owned by a relative in Greenville, SC according to BCPO officials.
Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a press release, “it was quickly determined that this defendant was responsible for this killing, and he was soon apprehended several states away. It was the solid work of the investigators up here, and the tenacity of the fugitive squad down south, that led to this speedy resolution. We are pleased to be able to take this important first step for justice for Mr. Bruton’s loved ones, and also grateful that an innocent child did not become a second fatality.”
Wahl is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center and the BCPO is seeking to extradite him to New Jersey.
