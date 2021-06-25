FAIRVIEW, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for 37-year-old Barbara Farmer from the Fairview area.
Deputies say that Farmer was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on June 24, 2021, near Mission Hospital. She was last seen wearing a checkered pair of shorts, an unknown colored shirt and a pair of flip-flops, according to deputies.
Deputies describe Farmer as around 5'9" and 165 pounds. She also has brown eyes and brown hair that is dyed pink/purple in the front, according to deputies.
Anyone with information concerning Farmer is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670.
