BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Deputies are searching for 60-year-old John Berryhill, a missing man from the Alexander area of Buncombe County.
Deputies said Berryhill was last seen at a residence in Black Mountain at around 2:00 a.m. on December 4. Deputies added that he left around that time and possibly headed toward his home in Alexander. According to deputies, he was driving a green 1998 Ford Astro van with some damage on the front end. The van's North Carolina license plate number is FDF-7216.
Deputies described Berryhill as 5 foot 11 inches and around 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair, according to deputies.
Berryhill recently had a work accident that may have caused some cognitive impairment, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670.
