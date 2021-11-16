BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County deputies announced that they are searching for 49-year-old Chad Widmann, a missing man from the Burnsville area who was last seen in Buncombe County.
Deputies said Widmann was last heard from on October 31 when he told someone that he may travel to the Mills River area to camp. According to deputies, he was driving a white Subaru Outback with NC plates JBK-1206.
Anyone with information regarding Widmann is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828)-250-6670.
