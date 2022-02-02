BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for Frances Buckner, a missing 16-year-old from the Swannanoa area.
Deputies said Buckner was last seen at her home on February 1 at around 3:00 p.m. She was driving a black 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with NC plate TFN-4620. According to deputies, she was supposed to be heading to work. However, she never showed up. They added that she could be in Yancey County.
Deputies described her as around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Buckner is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670. People can also submit tips through the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office app.
