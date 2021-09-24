BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery incident. Deputies said they already arrested one suspect in connection to the investigation.
Deputies said they responded to a reported armed robbery on September 23, 2021. Following an investigation, deputies said 23- year-old Damarius Shawn Maewether and 19-year-old Kuanteez Mikiah Hardin Lynch were charged with the following:
- First Degree Burglary
- Seven counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Three counts of Second Degree Kidnapping
Lynch was arrested following the incident and is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $750,000 secure bond, according to deputies. Lynch is pictured to the right.
Deputies are still searching for Maewether. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call (828) 250-6670 or submit a tip on the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app.
