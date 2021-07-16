BUNCOMBE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a missing teenage girl who may be in the Lincoln and Mecklenburg county area.
Deputies say 16-year-old Jayla Ann Barrett was last seen on July 12 near her home in the Candler area of Buncombe County.
They say she is about 5'4 and weighs 160 pounds with dark hair.
If anyone has information about her location contact the sheriff's office at 828-250-6670.
