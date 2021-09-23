BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is attempting to find two men wanted for armed robbery.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 21- year-old Deandre Holloway and 26-year-old Tommie Lee Holloway Jr. are both charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Deputies say on September 22 they responded to an armed robbery in the Leicester area. They say as a result of this ongoing investigation, detectives from Buncombe County Sheriff's Office have charged Holloway.
They also say suspects were also found to be the suspects of an armed robbery that happened on July 25, 2021 in the Candler Community. Deputies say as a result of this investigation, detectives have charged Holloway Jr.
According to the Sheriff's Office, detectives are requesting any information regarding the location of the suspects. If anyone have information, call 828-250-6670 or submit a tip via the Sheriff's Office app.
