BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping and rape in the Leicester Area.
Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit are looking for information regarding the owner of the vehicle pictured above. The owner of this vehicle is a person of interest connected to a reported kidnaping and rape that occurred in the Leicester area, according to deputies.
Deputies say that the suspect is a 50 to 60-year-old white male with grey hair and grey facial hair. They add that he may also have a tattoo reading "Bobby" on his chest.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the owner of this vehicle is asked to contact Detective Barker with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6920.
