FAIRVIEW, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are searching for a suspect from Fairview said the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the suspect, 18-year-old James Russell Morrow, is wanted on three counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. Detectives went to find Morrow at his address yesterday, but they were unable to locate him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s at (828) 250-6670 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app.
