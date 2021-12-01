BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced that deputies are searching for a suspect charged with First-Degree Murder.
Deputies said Alfred Louis Logan Jr. was charged following an investigation into the death of Kedrick Tevon Green. Deputies found Green dead in his vehicle on November 18. He died from a gunshot wound at close range, according to deputies.
According to deputies, law enforcement across Western North Carolina was notified to look out for Logan. Deputies said they are executing search warrants tonight to try and find Logan.
Logan is on federal probation and may be armed, according to deputies. If you see Logan, you should call 911 and not approach him. Anyone with information regarding Logan is asked to call 828-250-6670
