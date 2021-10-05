BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies seized drugs and firearms earlier today during multiple searches at the Ramada Inn in Asheville.
Deputies said they found 209 grams of meth (.46 pounds), 4.4 grams of heroin and two firearms while executing search warrants today. Three suspects were charged following these searches, according to deputies.
Willie James Byrd Junior was charged with the following, according to deputies:
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Maintaining a Dwelling for the purpose of selling narcotics
- Possession with the intent to manufacture sell or deliver Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
Bryd is at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.
David J. Richardson was charged with the following, according to deputies:
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Maintaining a Dwelling for the purpose of selling narcotics
- Possession with the intent to manufacture sell or deliver Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
Richardson remains at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.
Carmen Renee Gillespie was charged with the following, according to deputies.
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Maintaining a Dwelling for the purpose of selling narcotics
- Possession with the intent to manufacture sell or deliver Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Possession with the intent to manufacture sell or deliver Heroin
- Trafficking in Heroin
Deputies said they also served Gillespie warrants for one count of Breaking or Entering and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. She remains at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $250,200 secured bond.
“Thank you to our Major Case Unit, BCAT and SCET for their work in this investigation and their continued efforts to get high-level drug traffickers and guns off our streets,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.
Deputies also thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in the arrests.
