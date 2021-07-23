ASHVEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has announced that a deputy has been released of his duties following a charge of child abuse.
Deputy Matthew Lund has been charged with four counts of misdemeanor child abuse and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Friday, July 23, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Quentin Miller terminated Lund's employment effective immediately.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article if we learn more.
MORE NEWS: SCSO: Baseball equipment allegedly stolen from an Upstate church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.