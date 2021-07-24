ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - A detainee passed away on Friday, July 23, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 68-year-old Robert Charles Austin was found unresponsive in his cell Friday by a Detention Officer conducting rounds.
Deputies say after receiving medical care from Detention Officers, medical staff at the detention facility, and EMS, Austin was pronounced dead by EMS.
Deputies say the county medical examiner says he died of natural causes.
He was had been custody at the detention facility since Aug. 21, 2019.
