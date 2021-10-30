BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Detention Center staff found an inmate dead in their cell early this morning, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said a Detention Officer found the inmate unresponsive on the floor at around 3:30 a.m. this morning while conducting their supervision rounds. Detention Center staff and EMS tried to revive the inmate, but their attempts were unsuccessful.
Deputies identified the deceased as 49-year-old Jesse Lee Owenby. Deputies did not release his cause of death.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and Buncombe County District Attorney were notified, according to deputies. As standard practice, the SBI will conduct an independent investigation into the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.