ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office placed a detention officer administrative leave.
According to the sheriff's office, Detention Officer Michael Justice was placed on administrative leave effective immediately after he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
The sheriff's office said this incident was a non-work relate incident.
Justice's bond is $3,000.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is conduction an internal investigation into this incident.
More news: Spartanburg Co. man receives 15 years for fatal hit-and-run from 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.