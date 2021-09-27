BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim near Ben Lippen Road and located a deceased victim when they arrived.
Deputies identified the victim as 44-year-old Boyce Shane Plemmons from Buncombe County.
Deputies said they are in the early stage of their investigation and cannot release any more information right now.
Anyone with information related to his death is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.
We will update this article as we learn more.
