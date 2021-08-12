BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man after he stole a deputy's patrol car on Thursday morning.
Deputies say that they had Christopher Brandon Wilson detained on Thursday morning as the suspect of a Motor Vehicle investigation. Wilson was in the back of the patrol car with the doors locked, but he maneuvered his way into the driver's seat of the patrol car, according to deputies.
Wilson drove away with the patrol vehicle, but Buncombe County Dispatch tracked it, according to deputies. Deputies say they found the patrol vehicle a few miles away.
Wilson was arrested on Thursday night and is currently in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $120,000.00 secure bond.
Christopher Brandon Wilson was charged with the following, according to deputies:
- Two Counts of Felony Larceny
- Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
- Felony Flee to Elude
- Larceny of a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Identity Theft
- Possession of Heroin with the Intent to Manufacture/Sell/ or Deliver
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving While License Revoked
- Resist, Delay, or Obstruct a Public Officer.
MORE NEWS: Man accused of punching baby in head multiple times sentenced to 20 years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.