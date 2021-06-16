CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said a Candler man has been charged with 57 counts related to possession of child pornography.
According to the sheriff's office, on Tuesday, a search warrant was executed a search warrant at a home along Anna Francie Way in Candler and took Michael Gauge Smith, 26, into custody on a pretrial release violation.
Deputies said Smith was charged with 38 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 19 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Smith is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $350,000.00 secured bond.
