BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says that they arrested a man as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
Deputies say the suspect, 44-year-old Tony Doyle King, was charged with the following.
- Two Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Two Counts of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Sale of a Controlled Substance
- Two Counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Felony Possession Of Methamphetamine
King possessed 232 grams of methamphetamine (.51 pounds),7.9 grams of psilocybin and a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, according to deputies.
King is currently being held at the Yancey County Detention Facility on separate drug trafficking charges.
Deputies say that BCAT deputies conducted the investigation that led to this arrest.
Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said in a press release, “thank you to our BCAT Deputies for their continued efforts and long-term investigations. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle these high-level drug trafficking operations in our community."
